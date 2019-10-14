Pickup driver dies in rollover crash after tire failure, Kansas troopers say

SHARE COPY LINK

A western Kansas man died Monday morning after a tire failed on the pickup he was driving, leading to a rollover wreck, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:43 a.m. to an accident on K-96 about 7.4 miles west of the K-25 junction in Wichita County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The driver of a 2008 Ford F-250 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the truck was westbound when there was a “rear driver side tire failure,” the KHP report states. The pickup then left the roadway, spun around and rolled over. The deceased driver was identified as James Lee Wessel, 49, of Scott City.

