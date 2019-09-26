Nebraska woman dies in wreck near Garden City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Nebraska woman died Wednesday night after being ejected from a truck traveling west on Highway 50 near Garden City, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report: The wreck happened at around 8:38 p.m. about six miles east of Garden City. Tire damage to a 1997 Ford F-150 caused the driver to lose control. The truck left the road and rolled two times. The truck came to rest in the outer westbound lane facing east.

Guadalupe Adame-Leon, 72, who was a passenger in the truck, died in the wreck. Driver Rafael Marino-Ortiz, 54, and passenger Cristina Solache-Tellez, 45, were both taken to St. Catherine Hospital with minor injuries. Those two, both with Nebraska addresses, have since been released.