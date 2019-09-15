Missouri woman killed after car crashes into semis on I-70 in western Kansas

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Missouri woman died Saturday after an interstate highway wreck with two semis in western Kansas, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:55 p.m. to an injury accident on I-70 in Ellis County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined a 2007 Saturn Ion was eastbound on the interstate, but crossed the median into the westbound lanes, where it crashed into the front end of a 2015 Volvo semi pulling a utility trailer. The car then spun down the side of the first semi, collided with a 2016 Freightliner semi and was pushed to the side of the road.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to Hays Medical Center and later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was identified in the KHP report as Monica Miller, 40, of Columbia, Missouri. The semi drivers had no apparent injuries.

