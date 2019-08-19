With fears of ‘window peeping,’ Prairie Village advances ordinance restricting drones

5 essential tips for drone owners With drones, being a popular gift item this holiday season, the unmanned aircraft systems program at Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus has five tips to help hobbyists fly safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With drones, being a popular gift item this holiday season, the unmanned aircraft systems program at Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus has five tips to help hobbyists fly safely.

With the mayor breaking a tie vote, the Prairie Village City Council on Monday advanced an ordinance to ban drone use over other people’s property without their consent, among other restrictions.

If the law is approved next month, violators could be slapped with a $500 fine or a month in jail.

The City Council has considered regulating unmanned aerial vehicles since 2017, after someone flew a drone over the crowd at the annual Jazz Festival in Harmon Park. The drone ignited a debate about safety and privacy — in other words, “window peeping,” said City Administrator Wes Jordan.

Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf said the city has not received many complaints related to drones since then. With that fact a main point of discussion, council members were split, voting 6-6 to approve the third draft of an ordinance regulating how people can operate drones for recreational purposes.

Mayor Eric Mikkelson provided the deciding vote, advancing the ordinance to a final vote at the next council meeting, at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.

Prairie Village would be the second city in Johnson County to regulate drones, following Mission Hills, which approved restrictions in 2016.

Under the proposed ordinance, it would be illegal to fly a drone:

▪ Near people without their consent, or in a way that could hurt someone.

▪ Over an event with more than 100 people, without the consent of the venue owner or event organizer.

▪ Over property that the operator does not own or have consent to occupy.

▪ To conduct surveillance.

▪ While under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

▪ When the drone is equipped with a weapon.

▪ In a reckless or careless manner.

Over the past few months, McClatchy, the parent company of The Star, has voiced concerns to city officials that such an ordinance could limit news coverage by licensed drone pilots.

But the ordinance would apply only to people using drones for recreational use. It would not apply to licensed commercial users, such as construction or media companies. The Federal Aviation Administration regulates commercial drone flight.

Pilots who violate the ordinance could be charged with a class “C” misdemeanor, the least serious type of offense.

The FAA has several requirements for drone registration and use, but it does allow municipalities to add restrictions related to trespass, nuisance, harassment and other infractions.

“It would have to be someone who had the intent to use the drone in an inappropriate manner, such as window peeping or something along those lines,” Jordan said. “We would employ common sense enforcement. If little Johnny gets a drone for Christmas and goes outside with it, he’s not going to be automatically charged.”

The council has been split on regulating drones since discussions began two years ago. Many council members questioned whether the drone ordinance provides the police department with more authority than it already has.

“Would it be something that we could use in our toolbox? Yes,” Schwartzkopf said. “Do I see us using it very often? No.”

Third Ward Councilman Tucker Poling said he supports the ordinance due to residents’ fears about privacy invasion.

“We may not have to use it very frequently, but I’d like it to be there,” he said. “If somebody is flying a drone over my house and my daughter is out there playing, I’d like the police to have that tool.”

Some council members have questioned how the city could enforce the ordinance.

“That’s the biggest challenge,” Jordan said. “When someone can pilot a drone from a remote location, finding the owner of it after the fact could be potentially difficult. And how do we go and investigate when we arrive and (the drone) is no longer there? So that’s the enforcement challenge: It’s finding out who the operator was and what the intent was.”

New FAA regulations regarding drone use went into effect this year. One change is pilots must display their registration number on the outside of the drone.

More cities have been regulating drones in recent years, mainly citing privacy and security concerns. Chicago became one of the first major cities to restrict drone use in 2015.

The FAA expects the number of registered drones to continue floating upward. In 2018, it estimated there were 1.25 million registered drones in the country. By 2023, the FAA expects between 1.4 million and 1.7 million.