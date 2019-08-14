Missing Overland Park woman’s body found in Arkansas; husband died in KCK shooting

Overland Park police: Missing woman’s body found in Arkansas At a news conference Wednesday held by the Overland Park Police Department, officials said the body of Sylvia Ussery-Pearson had been found in Arkansas. Her husband, Charles Pearson, died in a shootout Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a news conference Wednesday held by the Overland Park Police Department, officials said the body of Sylvia Ussery-Pearson had been found in Arkansas. Her husband, Charles Pearson, died in a shootout Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The body of a missing Overland Park woman has been found in Arkansas, police said at a news conference Wednesday.

Overland Park police had been searching for Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, 49, who was reported missing earlier this week before her husband was killed in a shootout with police Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said her body was found Tuesday, the same day her husband, Charles Pearson, allegedly told employees at a hotel that he had killed his wife. Charles Pearson died soon after, when he allegedly confronted police with an assault-style rifle.

On Wednesday, authorities said Charles Pearson left a note at his Lenexa home telling investigators where they could find Ussery-Pearson’s body in Arkansas.

Tuesday morning, Overland Park Police Department had first issued a news release about Sylvia Anne Ussery-Pearson, saying she had been reported missing after she left her home Monday morning and did not return.

Her disappearance was “extremely out of character for her,” and her family was concerned, Overland Park police said.

The search for Ussery-Pearson led police to a Lenexa home where her husband lived and, briefly, to a property in rural Cass County.

Later that day Pearson, 51, entered a Country Inn Suites hotel near the Legends shopping center and reportedly told employees that he had killed his wife, according to witnesses.

“He said, ‘I just murdered my wife, I’m heavily armed and very dangerous,’ and he said, ‘I’m going to the Legends you better call the police,’” said Jacob Honeycutt, the hotel manager. Honeycutt called police.

Pearson left, and police found him nearby, just south of the intersection of Village West Parkway and State Avenue.

When officers made contact with Pearson, he raised an assault-style rifle, according to Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman.

Officers tried to convince Pearson to put the gun down, but he fired “several shots” at the officers, Westbrook said. Officers returned fire, killing Pearson.

It was unclear how many bullets Pearson allegedly fired at officers, or how many officers shot back.

The shooting remained under investigation by the police departments in Kansas City, Kansas, and Topeka.

Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, 49, left her home in Overland Park Monday morning and did not return. Overland Park Police Department

‘Toxic’

One of Ussery-Pearson’s friends, Denise Skaggs, went to the couple’s wedding at Union Station early last year.

She described the marriage as toxic.

Ussery-Pearson told Skaggs about two times her husband choked her: Once in the middle of the night, requiring a relative to get him off of her, and once on a cruise, Skaggs said.

Skaggs said Ussery-Pearson believed Pearson, who she said served in the U.S. Army, suffered from PTSD. Ussery-Pearson wanted her husband to see a counselor but he didn’t think he needed it, according to Skaggs.

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed Charles Pearson had been in the U.S. Army.

Ussery-Pearson told Skaggs “she was done” with the marriage. She wanted a divorce, she said.

Ussery-Pearson moved out earlier this year, according to Skaggs. She did not want Pearson to know where she was living, but he found out and she saw him “lurking around,” Skaggs said.

“I don’t believe he was able to think clearly,” Skaggs said of Charles Pearson. She thought he suffered from mental health problems. She described him as a “loose cannon.”

Before the news conference, Skaggs said she hoped her friend was alive. She added: “I pray he didn’t kill her.”

Ussery-Pearson had three children, according to Skaggs. One of her sons was 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, who was shot and killed in Lenexa in 2017.

Charles Roy Pearson Johnson County Detention Center

An online records search through Johnson County District Court shows Charles Pearson was charged last year with one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

The charge stemmed from an incident in Lenexa on Oct. 8, 2018, when Charles Pearson allegedly broke a mirror, according to the charging documents. It also references a person by the name of Sylvia Pearson.

Charles Pearson was booked into the Johnson County jail and was released the next day after posting bond. He was ordered to have no contact with Sylvia Pearson for 72 hours after bonding out, court records showed.

Online court records indicate a diversion agreement in the case was signed Nov. 28, 2018.

Charles Pearson was also ordered to not own or possess any firearms or ammunition, the records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.