Police find unattended child dead in parked car in Lawrence; investigation underway

A child was found dead Sunday afternoon in a parked car in Lawrence, police said.

Officers responded about 5:35 p.m. to the 3300 block of Iowa Street for a report of a 2-year-old child who had been left unattended in the car, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Once at the scene, officers and medical personnel determined the child was dead, police said.

Detectives contacted the family and were investigating the death, according to police.

No other information was immediately released.