Texas father killed in head-on crash after teen swerved on Kansas highway, KHP says

A Texas husband and father of three children was killed in a crash on a Kansas highway Friday night.

Emergency crews were called at around 9:19 p.m. to a wreck in Ellsworth County on K-156 about 6 miles west of the junction with K-14, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and five people were hurt and taken to hospitals.

Investigators determined a 2002 Ford F-150 was westbound on K-156 and a 2017 Ford F-150 was eastbound. A third pickup truck, a 2002 Chevy Silverado, was stopped in the westbound lane waiting to make a left turn.

The driver of the westbound F-150 swerved to the left around the stopped Silverado and crashed head-on into the eastbound F-150, troopers said in the report.

The driver of the eastbound F-150 died. He was identified by KHP as Justin M. Nelson, 41, of Booker, Texas.

Four passengers were injured. Trisha R. Nelson, 40, was taken to Clara Barton Medical Clinic with suspected serious injuries. Chase Nelson, 12, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Two other children, 5-year-old Kyndall Nelson and 13-year-old Tristin Nelson, had suspected minor injuries and were taken to Clara Barton.

A GoFundMe for the Nelson family had raised over $10,000 by Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old driver of the westbound F-150 was identified as Ethan T. Curnutt, of Kanopolis. He was taken to Ellsworth Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The Chevrolet was not struck in the accident, and no one inside was injured.