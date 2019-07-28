Kansas man and teen killed in crash after driver swerved to miss animal, KHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man and a teenager were killed and two others were hurt in a southeast Kansas crash after the driver swerved to miss an animal on the highway, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:59 p.m. Saturday to a wreck on K-39 in Wilson County about 15 miles west of Chanute, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Investigators determined a 1995 Ford Explorer was northbound on K-39 when the driver swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. The SUV rolled multiple times as it crashed into the ditch, and all three passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was identified in the crash report as Monica Rader, 38, of Delta, Colorado. She was taken to Wesley Medical Center. Passenger Keishawn Valenzuela, 14, of Chanute, was taken to the same hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The passengers who died were identified as 15-year-old Malachi Hill, of Chanute, and 35-year-old Ronald A. Hudson, of Thayer.