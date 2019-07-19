Body of 13-year-old boy who went missing at Clinton Lake outlet has been recovered

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 13-year-old boy whose body was recovered Friday from the Clinton Outlet.

Jayion Harris-Jordan, from Lawrence, had been playing in the water east of the Clinton Outlet with others when he went under.

Authorities were summoned to the lake Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. Emergency crews searched the lake but had been unable to locate the teen.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said crews had suspended the search about 9:30 p.m. due to darkness. They resumed their efforts Friday morning.

His body was recovered near where he was last seen, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is a very difficult time for his family and friends and our thoughts are with them,” said a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

No other information has been released at this time.