Body of 13-year-old boy who went missing at Clinton Lake outlet has been recovered
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 13-year-old boy whose body was recovered Friday from the Clinton Outlet.
Jayion Harris-Jordan, from Lawrence, had been playing in the water east of the Clinton Outlet with others when he went under.
Authorities were summoned to the lake Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. Emergency crews searched the lake but had been unable to locate the teen.
The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said crews had suspended the search about 9:30 p.m. due to darkness. They resumed their efforts Friday morning.
His body was recovered near where he was last seen, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This is a very difficult time for his family and friends and our thoughts are with them,” said a tweet from the sheriff’s office.
No other information has been released at this time.
