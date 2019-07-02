Lawrence residents, alarmed that police helped ICE agent, get explanation from chief

What is ICE? The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was created by the federal government in 2003. It is tasked, among other things, with enforcing immigration laws. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was created by the federal government in 2003. It is tasked, among other things, with enforcing immigration laws.

Community members in Lawrence became alarmed last week when local police provided assistance to an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Initially the Lawrence Police Department said rumors they were working with ICE were false and they were unaware of any ICE enforcement actions.

Later the department said an officer provided backup to an ICE agent conducting a pedestrian check Thursday.

Dozens of people on social media questioned or criticized ICE’s presence and the local department’s response. The situation drew particular scrutiny in a city with a signed proclamation recognizing the value of immigrants and where a local chemist’s detention by ICE made national news last year.

Syed Ahmed Jamal, a father of three who had overstayed his visa, was arrested on the front lawn of his Lawrence home. Jamal, who is expected to claim asylum, will be able to stay in the U.S. as he awaits a trial in 2022.

This year too, immigration policy has become an increasingly divisive topic as attention has focused on the detention of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Monday, Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns released a statement clarifying last week’s interaction with ICE. He said the ICE agent believed the pedestrian had an arrest warrant.

When the agent requested backup, a Lawrence officer responded to the scene near 27th and Iowa streets.

The individual didn’t have a warrant and was released, police said.

The officer was on the scene for about six minutes.

“There are times when outside agencies come to Lawrence to conduct business,” Burns said. “Anytime another law enforcement agency requests an emergency or non-emergency back-up response from our department, for a criminal or safety matter, a Lawrence police officer would be dispatched to assist.”

However some community members viewed the incident as cooperation between Lawrence police and ICE, an agency which has come under fire for contributing to family separation and “egregious violations of detention facilities,” according to a recent report from the Office of Inspector General.

“What are your policies in place for this?” one person asked on Twitter. “Is there any assurance that, if faced with a similar situation you are going to not be supporting ICE operations?” Another described the situation as disheartening.

Others on social media disagreed, posting “illegal is illegal,” and “enforce the law.”

Immigration enforcement is generally a federal responsibility.

In the statement Monday, Chief Burns acknowledged that Lawrence declared itself a “welcoming city” in a 2017 proclamation.

“The Lawrence Police Department recognizes this and treats every individual fairly while conducting appropriate law enforcement,” he said.

The nonbinding proclamation states the city “thrives on the diversity of backgrounds that inhabit it, and that the safety of all people should be protected regardless of their background, race, religion, or country of origin.”