Kansas wildlife and parks employee spraying weeds dies in ATV accident near Milford

File photo

A seasonal employee with the state wildlife and parks department died in a work accident on Tuesday.

Mark A. Jackson, 48, of Milford, died Tuesday at the Milford Wildlife Area, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a news release. Jackson was a temporary employee who was spraying weeds when the ATV he was operating overturned and rolled down an embankment, pinning him underneath.

“The KDWPT family lost one of its own in this tragic accident,” said Brad Loveless, KDWPT secretary, in a statement. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family and friends. He will be missed by many.”