State See drone’s-eye view of 20-foot-deep sinkhole in Kansas City June 26, 2019 11:08 AM

A sinkhole nearly 20 feet deep near Armour Boulevard opened up Monday and crews are now scrambling to fix the 10-inch water main, a 10-inch sewer main and a 60-inch combination main that broke, causing the road to collapse. (June 25, 2019)