‘We honestly have no explanation’: Mysterious white spheres spotted above KC

The National Weather Service of Kansas City said on Twitter it had “no explanation” for the two mysterious white floating spheres seen over Kansas City on Thursday, June 20, 2019. National Weather Service

Kansas Citians had their eyes to the sky Thursday evening, trying to get a glimpse of two mysterious white, spherical objects floating over the city.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City brought attention to the matter just before 8 p.m. and posted a photo to Twitter, adding it had “no explanation” for the small orbs.

Re: Floating objects (two small white spheres above the anvil shield). Others farther north may have a better view. pic.twitter.com/fFTYi59vGM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2019

So far, no one seems to have a definite answer, but Twitter users had some guesses for what they may be.

Not from any NWS office, at least... had a similar report from Kearney, but weather balloons move and apparently these are stationary. Not sure what they are! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2019

Project LOON balloons at 70,200 feet. (Google, high speed Internet project.) pic.twitter.com/KudC8ECQQw — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) June 21, 2019

they aren't loon balloons. they are these DARPA balloons, which were seen over Dayton on Tuesday and were also at first misidentified as Loon balloons https://t.co/kmfL95koIF — Gorka Not Orca (@neilkli) June 21, 2019

Alright, heard from someone at Google Loon that these are not Google Loon balloons but a company called Raven Aerostar (@RavenAerostar). Still high altitude ballons though. #kswx #mowx @NWSKansasCity @kmbc — James Hyde (@wxmeddler) June 21, 2019

I could see one of them in my 20x80 binoculars. Definitely a ballon. Appeared to be a shinny translucent balloon. Not a sounding balloon. — Joe Stables (@jstables) June 21, 2019

ufo's or possible weather balloons or space balloons . — Levi The Aviator (@Air_radar_of_NE) June 21, 2019

Floating objects. Anvil shield. Sounds like a certain coyote up to no good. pic.twitter.com/uCZbXDdur1 — Gary Moore (@gmoore21566) June 21, 2019