‘We honestly have no explanation’: Mysterious white spheres spotted above KC
Kansas Citians had their eyes to the sky Thursday evening, trying to get a glimpse of two mysterious white, spherical objects floating over the city.
The National Weather Service of Kansas City brought attention to the matter just before 8 p.m. and posted a photo to Twitter, adding it had “no explanation” for the small orbs.
So far, no one seems to have a definite answer, but Twitter users had some guesses for what they may be.
