‘We honestly have no explanation’: Mysterious white spheres spotted above KC

The National Weather Service of Kansas City said on Twitter it had “no explanation” for the two mysterious white floating spheres seen over Kansas City on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Kansas Citians had their eyes to the sky Thursday evening, trying to get a glimpse of two mysterious white, spherical objects floating over the city.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City brought attention to the matter just before 8 p.m. and posted a photo to Twitter, adding it had “no explanation” for the small orbs.

So far, no one seems to have a definite answer, but Twitter users had some guesses for what they may be.

