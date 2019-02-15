‘Stay inside’: Hazardous travel expected in Kansas City area Friday afternoon

With more than an inch on the ground by noon Friday, multi-vehicle accidents blocked Kansas City area highways, and the Missouri Department of Transportation warned people who did not need to go out to stay home.





“Today is one of those days where staying inside is probably the smartest thing to do,” MoDOT tweeted. “Please use extreme caution if you have to get out. Take your time.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and expected two to four inches of snow to fall on Friday, though some areas could see as much as five inches. Snow could fall at a rate of one inch per hour, mainly until 3 p.m., across west-central Missouri and adjacent far eastern Kansas.

“Plan on slippery road conditions and greatly reduced visibilities,” the service said. “Hazardous travel conditions are expected to impact the lunchtime and evening commute.”

Many schools that did not cancel Friday classes started to alert students and staff that campuses would instead close early. Find a list of those early dismissals, which includes the University of Missouri-Kansas City, here.

Happening Now ️: We're looking at near white-out conditions. Please take your time and if you don't have to get out, stay inside. Be safe everyone. #kctraffic #snow pic.twitter.com/1jIvYL8Yeq — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 15, 2019

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash in the Oak Grove area on I-70 around 1 p.m. The traffic accident happened around mile marker 29 and closed the westbound lanes of traffic. The highway patrol said the accident involved at least 15 vehicles.

Officials said the westbound lanes of the interstate could be closed for six hours.

Officials on both sides of the state line implored drivers to give snow plows plenty of room to work. The Kansas Department of Transportation said three plows were hit by other drivers in Johnson County alone.

When our @KansasCityKDOT trucks are struck, they are out of service for awhile!



This means it takes longer to clear the roadways!!



Give our KDOT plows room to work! They’re trying to make the roadways safer for YOU to travel on! #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/DTpjU6rxKY — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) February 15, 2019

In Missouri, if you become stranded dial *55 from your cell phone or 911 if you need emergency assistance.





Ahead of the storm the Kansas Highway Patrol announced that it will have any abandoned vehicle towed from the shoulders of Kansas City area interstates and highways.

The towing of vehicles is to help state road crews with snow removal, according to a written statement from the patrol.

Drivers whose vehicles have been towed can call dispatchers at *47 to find out where their vehicles were taken. The towing will be done at the owner’s expense.