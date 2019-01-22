State

Hays teen killed in crash on icy I-70 near Junction City, Kansas Highway Patrol says

By Jason Tidd

January 22, 2019 05:06 PM

Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol talks about a "devastating" fatal wreck on an icy Interstate 70 in Geary County on Tuesday. Ashlen Lemon, 19, of Hays, died in the crash. (Jan. 22, 2019)
A Kansas teen has died after a fatal crash on icy I-70 in northern Kansas, officials said.

Ashlen Leigh Lemon, 19, of Hays, was pronounced dead at Geary Community Hospital after a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Lemon was the driver of a 2005 Chevy Malibu that was westbound on I-70 about 2 miles west of Junction City when she lost control at around 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, the crash report states. The car “lost control due to icy road conditions, entered the median and struck the guardrail,” state troopers wrote in the report.

Trooper Ben Gardner said in a Twitter video that he was at a “significant wreck” at the same milepost as the crash involving Lemon’s Malibu.

“It’s devastating, it is,” Gardner said after wiping his eyes. “Please consider your safety in your travels. Do you need to be on the roadways? How are you driving your vehicle? What are you doing to keep yourself as safe as you can for what can be taking place around you? Be safe everyone.”

Drivers can check road conditions of Kansas highways online at KanDrive.org.

