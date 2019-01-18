Tom Brady will be rooting for the Chiefs Sunday, as soon as he’s done preaching

Tom Brady’s got a pretty busy day ahead of him Sunday.

He’ll preach a couple of church services, then perform a funeral, and finally settle in to root for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the New England Patriots.

A day in the life of Rev. Dr. Tom Brady, pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Lawrence.





So what’s it like to share a name with the superstar quarterback who’s coming to play the home team in the AFC championship game Sunday?

“It’s really pretty crazy,” Rev. Brady said. “The word ‘fan’ and ‘fanatic’ are synonymous.”

His name often brings a double take when he hands a check or credit card to a cashier. “A lot of people will say something — ‘Is that really your name?” he said.

But there are perks. One of Brady’s parishioners owns a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When the Patriots were in the Super Bowl, he invited Brady to sit at a VIP table and fed him all the free wings he wanted to eat.

“It really was kind of fun, like red-carpet treatment,” he said. It was a little embarrassing when the owner introduced him to the crowd during halftime, but “for free food, I’ll do anything.”

Another perk is that his famous name is an immediate conversation starter with people he’d otherwise never get to know.

Like a random guy from Boston who asked him to autograph the program from a wedding he officiated. They spent the next hour talking football.

Brady’s had his picture taken with a guy named Aaron Rogers and K-State mascot Willie the Wildcat. He’s tossed a football around with another guy named Jerry Rice.

He’s heard more than his share of Deflategate jokes.

And this week, a fellow pastor from Overland Park sent him a picture of his church’s sign, announcing the “Tom Brady retirement party” on Sunday.

The name is a total coincidence. The Rev. Tom Brady is older than Tom Brady the quarterback.

But the Rev. Tom owns a couple of Patriots jerseys — No. 12 of course. When you share the name with perhaps the best quarterback ever, “You gotta go with it,” he said.

The Brady connection has provided the Rev. with some sermon fodder. He once preached that although Brady the quarterback has money and fame, “God has blessed me just as much.”

This Sunday, he’ll be preaching about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The scripture for the week is about Jesus turning water into wine at the Marriage at Cana. It was that miracle that convinced the disciples that Jesus was the savior, Rev. Brady said.

There’s a parallel in the way Chiefs fans have reacted to Mahomes’ somewhat miraculous and record-setting rookie season, he said.

“I’m actually comparing Patrick Mahomes to Jesus,” he said. “After a few games, people were ready to believe. Some people might even refer to him as ‘our savior,’ at least on a football field.

Rev. Brady is unapologetically a fan of both the Chiefs and the Patriots. In fact, he said, the only time he doesn’t root for the Patriots is when they play the Chiefs.

This weekend, he thinks Mahomes may have the edge over the other Tom Brady. Mahomes is at his physical peak at 23, while the 41-year-old Brady is in the twilight of his career.

But he said Mahomes is inexperienced and Brady’s the GOAT, sports shorthand for Greatest Of All Time.

“Right now, I’ll give Mahomes the physical edge and Brady the mental edge,” he said.