Western Auto sign once again lights up the sky in downtown Kansas City

After being dark for years, the Western Auto sign atop what is now the Western Auto Lofts, has been restored and came back to life Friday night in downtown Kansas City. (July 13, 2018)
By
Neighbors describe double shooting in Lawrence

State

Neighbors describe double shooting in Lawrence

Raw video from the scene of a double shooting where a suspect fleeing from a double shooting that critically injured two people in Lawrence Monday night rammed a police car. The officer, who was injured in the crash, fired at the suspect, who ran.