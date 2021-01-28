COVID vaccine appointments re-open in Sedgwick County — with lower age restrictions

The Sedgwick County Health Department has started booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone age 80 or older, according to the county’s website.

In a COVID-19 vaccine rollout that has been plagued by supply shortages, the number of vaccine doses in the Wichita area continues to be severely limited.

But as of noon Thursday, the county schedule had several open slots on Friday (3:30 p.m.) and Saturday (11:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.) for anyone 80 or older to receive a first dose of the vaccine.

Sedgwick County Health Department vaccines are open by appointment only. To book an appointment, visit sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or call 316-660-1029.

A week after Gov. Laura Kelly opened vaccines to anyone 65 or older and tens of thousands of workers, a supply shortage has kept Sedgwick County from opening vaccines to everyone who’s eligible in phase two of the vaccination program.

Until Thursday, only those 83 or older could schedule a vaccine and county officials say it will continue gradually moving down the age limit as it receives more vaccine doses from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

County officials are expected to discuss the change at a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday.