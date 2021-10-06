Vicksburg mayor hires attorney as his new chief of staff

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has hired a local attorney as his new chief of staff, and she begins work Thursday.

The Vicksburg Post reported that Tiffany R. Pendleton will succeed Sam Andrews, who had been Flaggs' top aide for three years. Andrews recently became an assistant to the chief of staff for Gov. Tate Reeves.

“I have the utmost confidence that Ms. Pendleton will execute her duties as my chief of staff, and that she will remain professional, diligent, and thorough in doing so," Flaggs said. “Vicksburg is her home – she wants the best for this city.”

Pendleton earned a law degree from Mississippi College and began her career as a law clerk for Circuit Judge Tomika H. Irving. After practicing in Jackson, Pendleton opened a law firm in Vicksburg.