Police say woman shot by officers was armed with knife
A Southern California woman shot by police during a confrontation was armed with a knife, authorities said.
Police in Simi Valley said officers responded to reports of a dispute at a 7-Eleven store Tuesday night.
The officers said when they encountered the suspect at a nearby apartment she had a knife, the Ventura County Star reported.
During their interactions with the woman, police fired at her, hitting her at least once, police said.
The woman, identified only as a 31-year-old Simi Valley resident, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police Commander Steve Shorts.
The incident was under investigation, police said. No additional details were immediately released.
