Police: Man killed fiancée, left body in Walmart parking lot

The Associated Press

SEBASTIAN, Fla.

A Florida man told investigators that he killed his 67-year-old fiancée and then drove her body to a Walmart parking lot and left it in his truck.

People who saw the woman inside the truck on Tuesday morning called 911. Sebastian police officers found the body of Jeanine Bishop and later questioned Michael Despres, 56, about her whereabouts.

Despres made “cryptic" comments about Bishop's whereabouts while speaking to officers, according to a news release.

As detectives questioned Despres, he confessed to killing Bishop and then “staging" her body in the truck, the release said.

He was booked into the Indian River County Jail on Tuesday evening and is facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge, records show. Records did not list a lawyer who could speak on behalf of Despres.

