Police; Body of missing North Carolina man found in river

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

The body of a North Carolina man who was reported missing last month has been found in a river, police said.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release that officers received an anonymous tip about a body in the Swannanoa River on Saturday. The man was identified as Jose Renoso Ramirez, 19, of Woodfin, who had been reported missing on Sept. 27.

Asheville police were working with the Woodfin Police Department in the case.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of Ramirez’s death, and Asheville police say that due to the suspicious nature, the department is investigating his death as a homicide. No further details were available.

