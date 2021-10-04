Georgia deputy shoots man who walked on I-75 with handgun

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a deputy sheriff shot a man who first shot at him first, after the man was seen walking in and out of traffic on Interstate 75 while holding a handgun.

GBI said in a news release Monday that the shootings happened Sunday afternoon in Crisp County, in the central part of the state.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Department received multiple 911 calls about the man with the gun. The news release said the man shot at a deputy, and the deputy returned fire. It said the man was airlifted to a trauma center in Macon.

The news release did not give the man's name. It said no law enforcement officers were injured.