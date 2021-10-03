White House: Biden to visit Michigan on Tuesday to promote infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday, the White House said Sunday.

Biden is expected to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure plan and his Build Back Better agenda, which is currently being debated in Congress.

The White House did not provide further details about the visit Sunday morning.

The fate of the two packages crucial to enacting his agenda — the $3.5 trillion social spending bill supported by most Democrats and the more modest infrastructure bill supported by a bipartisan group — has been put in limbo as leaders debate how to move forward.

Moderate Democrats are pushing for the House to pass the infrastructure bill as it determines whether the larger bill has the support it needs to pass; progressives are insisting the two stay linked to retain leverage to pass the $3.5 trillion bill.

Biden urged the Democratic caucus on Friday to delay a vote on the infrastructure package and said he would continue to negotiate over the larger package.

He's also pledged to do more to educate the public about the plan’s new and expanded programs, which he contends have the support of the vast majority of the electorate.

The last time the president came to Michigan was in mid-May when he visited the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to present his $174 billion plan to dominate the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

"The future of the auto industry is electric. There's no turning back," Biden said at the plant. "The question is whether we will lead or we will fall behind in the race to the future."

At that point, the administration was negotiating with Congress over what to include in the larger jobs and infrastructure plan.

Biden's approval rating has fallen in Michigan recently. Around 39% of Michigan voters approved of his performance and 53% disapproved, according to an Aug. 31-Sept. 3 survey by the Glengariff Group.

Among those contributing to the decline in approval are "leaning Democratic" voters whose approval decreased by 32% and independent voters whose approval dipped by 11%, said Richard Czuba, president of Glengariff.

Biden isn't the only Washington official coming to Michigan to promote the infrastructure plan.

On Monday, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will be in Detroit to push for the Biden-Harris administration’s Build Back Better agenda and its investments in housing construction and rehabilitation, economic development and community revitalization.

In the morning, the secretary will visit the Thome Rivertown Neighborhood and Delta Manor, both Section 202 senior housing communities. In the afternoon, she will visit Clement Kern Gardens, an 86-unit complex that will be developed as part of a $30 million HUD Choice Neighborhood grant.

