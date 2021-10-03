Wichita police shoot and kill man who pointed gun

A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man Sunday who pointed a gun at officers after refusing to follow their commands.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said officers were called to the 41-year-old man's home after a woman told a local convenience store clerk that the man was threatening to harm her and himself and that the man was wanted by police.

Stephens said Jess Jackson died after an officer fired four shots at him after he pointed the gun.

When six officers went to the Jackson's home to check on him, three went inside and found the man lying on a bed holding a metallic object under the blanket.

Stephens said that at one point Jackson dropped the metallic object on the floor, which made a loud thud sound. Then he ignored several commands to put his hands up and not touch the object under the blanket.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Then when Jackson stood up, Stephens said he displayed a handgun and began to point it at officers, prompting the office to fire.

Stephens said Jackson was wanted on several warrants for failing to appear in court on two domestic violence cases and several traffic violations.

When police interviewed Jackson’s ex girlfriend later, she said he had made irrational statements and threats after their break up. In the hours before the fatal confrontation, he threatened to harm himself or engage in a shootout with police.

The shooting will be investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.