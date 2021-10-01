National Politics

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges.

Wolf's administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the matter. The court was expected to set up an expedited briefing schedule in one or all of the cases.

Challengers, including Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have sought broadly to block the subpoena, saying it is an abuse of legislative power, and in particular have challenged its request for the driver's license numbers and partial Social Security numbers of roughly 9 million registered voters.

Republicans maintain that they are attempting to find and fix problems in last year's presidential election and this year's primary election. Democrats accuse them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” of baseless claims that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of victory.

It’s not clear whether Wolf’s administration can be forced to comply with a subpoena.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Biden picks state judge Chun for federal bench in Seattle

October 01, 2021 7:03 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service