Beshear deputy spokesman picked for party leadership role

Sebastian Kitchen, the deputy communications director for Gov. Andy Beshear, has been selected as the new executive director of the Kentucky Democratic Party, party leaders said Friday.

Kitchen will assume his new role Monday. Mary Nishimuta, who led the party for more than four years, is returning to the private sector, officials said.

“Sebastian has been a critical part of my administration and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the party as we work to move the commonwealth forward for the good of our people," Beshear said in a statement.

Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge said Kitchen brings “a wealth of knowledge and energy" to his new role.

Kitchen's shift to party headquarters was announced on the same day Beshear filed paperwork launching his reelection run in 2023. It also comes as the party recruits legislative candidates to try to cut into Republican supermajorities in next year's election.

Kitchen said he looks forward to "continuing to fight alongside the governor and other Democrats in our battle to create a better Kentucky for every family.”

Before joining Beshear's administration, Kitchen worked for the U.S. Senate campaigns of Doug Jones in his 2017 special election win in Alabama and Bill Nelson in Florida. He was an award-winning journalist before entering politics.