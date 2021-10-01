National Politics

Ex-governor calls for clemency for Missouri death row inmate

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A former Missouri governor is urging the current occupant of the office to grant clemency to a convicted killer who is days away from facing execution.

Democrat Bob Holden was elected in 2000 and served one term. In a commentary for the Missouri Independent, Holden notes that he supports capital punishment in principle, evidenced by the 20 executions that occurred during his time in office.

But Holden writes that Republican Gov. Mike Parson should halt the execution of Ernest Johnson, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Holden writes that he concurs with advocates who say Johnson is intellectually and developmentally disabled. The U.S. Constitution prohibits the execution of the mentally disabled.

Parson was still weighing clemency as of Friday. Johnson's lawyers also have asked the Missouri Supreme Court to reconsider the case.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Johnson would be the first Missouri inmate put to death since May 2020.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Man pleads guilty to firing 13 times during Floyd protest

October 01, 2021 7:03 PM

National Politics

Biden picks state judge Chun for federal bench in Seattle

October 01, 2021 7:03 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service