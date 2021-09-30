NC government, constitution expert John Sanders dies at 94

John Sanders. an expert on North Carolina government and higher education who helped revise the state constitution into its current form, has died at age 94.

Sanders died Sept. 22 in Chapel Hill, according to Walker’s Funeral Home and the University of North Carolina School of Government, which he led for 24 years. Obituaries by the funeral home and the school didn't give a cause of death.

A Johnston County native who received bachelor's and law degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Sanders joined the faculty of the then-Institute of Government in 1956. He was named director first in the early 1960s and again in the late 1970s.

Sanders was a staff member for the North Carolina Constitutional Commission that led to revisions to what became the 1971 constitution. He also led staff work on a panel that helped establish the statewide community college system.

Sanders worked several years as a University of North Carolina system administrator. He drafted the system's first affirmative action plan. He was president for 15 years of the North Carolina State Capitol Foundation, which focuses on restoring the 1840 seat of government in Raleigh.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Beal Sanders; three children and a grandchild. A memorial service is planned for later.