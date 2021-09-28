US amends Capitol siege charges against 2 arrested in Vegas

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have amended criminal charges against a Tennessee man and a Nevada resident who were arrested in Las Vegas in January and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas, pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges, and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21, court records showed.

“Sandlin and DeGrave planned to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power, beginning in December 2020,” the Justice Department said in a news release describing the court developments.

Both men were arraigned by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on crimes that could put them in prison for decades. Both remain in federal custody pending a court date Oct. 21.

Attorneys Jerry Ray Smith, representing Sandlin, and John Pierce, representing DeGrave, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

DeGrave, 34, and Sandlin, 32, were initially charged in January and arrested Jan. 28 in Las Vegas. The amended indictment, filed Sept. 15, added specificity to allegations against them.

Both men now face 12 counts including obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting or impeding Capitol police officers; civil disorder; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.