Former Wichita police officer pleads guilty to misconduct

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

A former Wichita police officer who admitted to helping a woman avoid arrest has pleaded guilty to officials misconduct.

Matthew Powell was sentenced to a year of probation and can no longer be certified as a law enforcement officer. He would serve a year in jail if he violates probation, KAKE-TV reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Powell called a woman to warn her that officers were about to arrest her on an outstanding warrant.

The woman was taken into custody on May 15, 2019. She told detectives Powell had helped her avoid arrest for months, according to the affidavit.

