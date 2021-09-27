National Politics

Police: 2-year-old finds gun, accidentally shoots herself

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina toddler was in stable condition on Monday, a day after accidentally shooting herself, police said.

The Columbia Police Department reported on Twitter that the 2-year-old girl found an unsecured gun in a bedroom on Sunday evening and accidentally shot herself in the lower body.

Authorities said relatives drove the child to a local hospital, where she remained in stable condition.

A man and other children were reported to have been in the home when the shooting occurred, according to the police department.

Police, who are still investigating the incident, have not named the child or the gun's owner.

  Comments  
