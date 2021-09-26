Former Gov. Engler to Michigan Republicans: Don’t look backward, focus on 2022

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Former Michigan Gov. John Engler urged Michigan Republicans to focus on 2022, not what happened in 2020, saying the GOP finds itself in a similar position to where it was 32 years ago, when he addressed the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference as Senate majority leader.

Back then, the Michigan Senate was the only piece of state government Republicans held, Engler said. The governor, attorney general and secretary of state were all Democrats, and the Democrats also controlled the state House and held a majority of nominees on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler mingles with Republicans Sunday before addressing the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island.

Today, Democrats hold all major state government positions except the state House and Senate, which are controlled by Republicans.

"Maybe 32 years ago wasn't very different from where we find ourselves this morning," Engler said over brunch Sunday as he closed out the biennial GOP conference on Mackinac Island.

In 1990, Engler defeated Democratic Gov. James Blanchard, though it would take more time for Republicans to control all the top posts, plus both chambers of the Legislature.

To get there, the focus today must be the elections in November 2022, said Engler, who served three terms as governor and now lives in Texas.

"That is the future," Engler said. "It's not looking back and it's not looking forward to even the presidential election in 2024."

The party needs to unify those who like former President Donald Trump and those who do not, along with a coalition of independent voters and disaffected Democrats, Engler said.

Winning will require a message, hard work and resources, as well as unity, he said.

Republicans traditionally outspend Democrats in Michigan, but Engler said that will not be the case in 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is vulnerable both because of her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and because of her close ties to increasingly unpopular President Joe Biden, Engler said. But she will also benefit from that relationship in terms of financial resources, he said.

Whitmer "is someone they want to protect," Engler said. "If she wants to spend $80 million, she'll have it."

Rodericka Applewhaite, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Democratic Party, said Whitmer's first priority is showing up every day to put all Michiganders first."

Engler, who is treasurer of a political action committee supporting retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig, made no mention in his 23-minute speech of Craig or any other Republican seeking the nomination for governor.

Registration for the three-day conference was just under 1,600, said party spokesman Gus Portela.

Since leaving office at the end of 2002, Engler has served as president of the state and local government sector of Electronic Data Systems, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, and president of the Business Roundtable. More recently, he served as interim president of Michigan State University in 2018 and 2019.

