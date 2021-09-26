At SC historic marker, 2 women trace their family histories

Margaret Seidler, left, and State Sen. Mia McLeod discuss their families history beside a plaque marking the site of domestic slave trade along Broad Street Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. (Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP) AP

Waiting on the sidewalk on Broad Street, Margaret Seidler held a copy of the book that led her to the woman she was about to meet.

After months of emails and long phone calls, they’d decided to convene in front of the bronze historic marker that was placed there early this year.

It explains how many of the buildings on that street had been auction houses used for the domestic slave trade. William Payne, who operated his business at that particular spot, brokered the sale of more than 10,000 enslaved people.

Seidler started working on the marker after uncovering something that had been unknown to her all her life: that her ancestors profited greatly from the domestic slave trade. Payne was Seidler’s great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Getting the marker placed was one of her goals, with an aim to put more of Charleston’s true history in plain view. But she knew she wanted to use her research for another purpose, too: to find and connect with descendants of people who were enslaved by the Payne family.

Going into it, she knew it wouldn’t be easy to find them; most records she had of Payne’s sales listed only first names.

And even if she found someone, there was no guarantee they would want to talk to her.

But, she figured, it was worth it to try.

THE SEARCH

Placing the marker was a puzzle in and of itself. The streets of downtown Charleston have been renumbered several times over the past three centuries. Actually pinpointing where Payne operated his business required detailed research.

The task of finding descendants was proving to be difficult, too.

It was when she started searching for references to Josiah Payne, William’s son who carried on the business, that she found something. A book on slaveholding in South Carolina mentioned a specific sale he made.

That passage cited names, and those names led to a family-owned funeral home in Bennettsville.

Seidler drafted a message and sent it to the email address listed on the funeral home’s website, with the subject line: “Historical Connections to the Morris Family.”

“My hope is to reach out to the Morris family and to explore the lineage of Caroline and Rosana Morris, siblings to Joseph Morris all born in Charleston,” she began.

Briefly, she laid out how she’d found their names and the connection to her family, whom she’d learned weren’t who she thought they were — poor German immigrants from Charleston’s East Side — and were actually traders of enslaved people who had profited greatly from the institution of slavery.

“Would like to discuss with those who are interested,” she wrote.

Then, she waited.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

When Mia McLeod, who handles communications for her family’s funeral home in Bennettsville, received an email from a woman she’d never met telling her she’d uncovered a link between their families, she didn’t really know what to think.

But McLeod dialed the number Seidler left at the bottom of the email, mostly because she knew that’s what her late father, who was the family historian, would have wanted.

When Margaret answered the phone, she was elated to hear the call was in response to her email, then surprised to discover she recognized the name of the woman on the other end. McLeod is a state senator who previously served in the S.C. House of Representatives; she recently announced her run for governor.

During that first call, McLeod and Seidler talked for a long time. Seidler shared what she had found and how she found it.

The new information filled out a history that linked McLeod’s family to Charleston in ways she hadn’t known. Up to now, the deepest dive her family had done into their history was what her dad had found. McLeod knew about her great-great-grandfather, Joseph W. Morris.

She knew Joseph was born in Charleston and had started his education there. She knew he went on to attend Howard University, then graduated from law school in Columbia and became president of Allen University in the late 1800s. She knew Joseph had been tapped to serve in the S.C. House of Representatives but had declined the appointment to continue his studies.

Already McLeod had been collecting more and more information about Joseph.

But what Seidler was telling her would change one detail of his story as McLeod had known it: Her family had always thought Joseph was born free.

The truth was more complicated.

THE BOOK

Larry Koger was searching for examples to include in his book “Black Slaveowners,” when he came across the Morris family.

Records show that in 1849, John Morris, a free Black man, bought his two daughters, Rosana and Carolina, for $300 from Josiah Payne. Then, in 1851, he bought his son, Joseph, and his wife, Grace, from William Bee for $500.

After being bought by their father, Joseph and his mother and siblings technically were still enslaved, but they likely blended into the free Black community.

“Even though they had the stigma of slavery on them, they weren’t treated as slaves,” said Koger. “They were treated as family, just as you or I would treat family.”

John Morris “stated that his loved ones were free Blacks” for the census, Koger wrote in his book, but he still paid the city’s slave taxes.

At that time, an enslaved person could only be freed by an act of the Legislature, so it was a virtual impossibility for John to free his family in a legal sense.

“If the laws were changed, he would have freed his family,” Koger said.

In May, Koger presented research from his book to the S.C. Genealogy Society’s Charleston Chapter via Zoom, and McLeod and some of her family members joined the call. Koger also recently gave a talk about his book to the Charleston Tour Association.

It’s interesting, if “a little weird,” he said, to see a kind of resurgence in interest in his book, which he started working on when he was an undergrad.

Koger, who now is retired from a career mainly in law enforcement, continued working on the research as a graduate student at Howard University and published the book in 1985.

Just a few days before Seidler was supposed to meet McLeod, she serendipitously found Koger’s book in the gift shop of the Cotton Museum in Bishopville.

She bought it, so McLeod could have her own copy and wrote an inscription inside, “For Mia McLeod, my sister in S.C. history.”

MEET AT THE MARKER

Late in the afternoon on Sept. 14, McLeod and Seidler stood together silently as McLeod read the marker for the first time.

It’s unknown if John Morris had come to that spot to purchase his daughters from Payne, but it’s possible, Seidler said. There’s no record of where the sale occurred.

They embraced, and Seidler gave McLeod the book, pointing out a note she’d written inside.

“I got so much more than what I was expecting when I made that phone call,” McLeod said.

She knew her roots in South Carolina “ran deep,” she said, but she couldn’t have expected how her understanding of her family history would change after that first phone call.

“It’s been a gift,” McLeod said. “I think anytime we learn more about our ancestors, we learn more about ourselves and who we are and why we occupy the spaces we do.”

“I can’t wait to read this,” McLeod said, pointing to the book.

There’s still so much more to learn.