National Politics

Man attacks Florida police officers with a brick

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

A man livestreamed an attack on two Florida police officers, setting up a cellphone before picking up a brick and striking them from behind early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Video from the man's phone shows him picking up a brick from behind a car and repeatedly striking an officer in the head. A struggle ensued and the second officer was also injured, according to a statement released by Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

“One officer has a significant facial injury. The other was bit and nearly had his eye gouged out," Rolon said.

William McClish, 27, is being held without bond on several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Jail records do not list a lawyer for him.

