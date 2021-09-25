Alabama city’s planning commission OKs renaming street

A city planning commission in Alabama's capital city has unanimously passed a recommendation to rename one of its streets for a civil rights lawyer.

The recommendation to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue was passed Thursday during a City of Montgomery Planning Commission meeting, WSFA-TV reported.

Gray, a Montgomery native who grew up on the street, was one of Rosa Parks’ attorneys when she was arrested for refusing to move to a seat in the back of a public bus. He also represented Martin Luther King Jr. a number of times, and helped in the legal fight to allow African American students to learn at the University of Alabama.

One business owner on Jeff Davis Avenue spoke against the recommended change said doing so will have a negative impact on him.

“It’s gonna cost us about $2,500, $3,000 in time and money to contact and change stationery, invoices, contracts, contact suppliers,” said Robert Jehle, owner of Jehle Building & Tile Company.

The recommendation next heads to the city council for approval.