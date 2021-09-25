Letting the paint dry: Georgia city stalls freeze on murals

Can a town have too many murals?

It's a question that leaders in south Georgia's Thomasville are grappling with.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports that City Council members are exploring regulating or restricting new murals. On Tuesday, an emergency resolution that would have imposed a 180-day moratorium failed because it didn't get a four-vote supermajority of five votes to take effect immediately.

Councilmember David Hufstetler voted against the emergency rule, saying he wanted the normal delay between an ordinance being proposed and enacted to allow for public input.

“I don’t see the sky falling, so to speak,” Hufstetler said.

He said he counted four murals when he drove around town and doesn't see a problem the city needs to regulate.

“I have a strong tendency toward private property rights,” Hufstetler said. “If we did it in two readings, it would give us a chance to get some feedback too from the people affected by it.”

Council members first discussed the topic in a Sept. 8 workshop.

Had the emergency resolution passed, it would have frozen new murals for six months. City Attorney Tim Sanders said city staff would have used that time to research a better way to regulate the public art.