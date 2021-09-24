Michigan Rep. Dingell confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene in shouting match over civility

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell confronted conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, leading to a shouting over political civility — or the lack thereof.

Dingell of Michigan addressed Greene after the Georgia lawmaker was berating a group of Democratic lawmakers about abortion as they held a news conference outside the U.S. House of Representatives about President Joe Biden's agenda.

The exchange was captured on video by multiple reporters at the event.

"You should all be ashamed," Greene shouted at the Democrats.

Dingell called after Greene as she turned to walk away.

"You should be ashamed for your lack of civility," Dingell said.

"Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It's called murder," Greene retorted. "How about the border down there? Lack of civility. How about lack of laws or protecting our Constitution."

"We have lots of laws we follow," Dingell interjected. "You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: Respect your neighbor."

"Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life," Greene said.

"You try being a Christian and treat your colleagues decently!" Dingell shouted.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone appeared to steady Dingell as she nearly fell down a step.

"Watch your step, lady. You're going to fall down," Greene added. "Control yourself."

The exchange occurred following the House's vote Friday morning on a bill to preserve abortion rights, which passed largely on party lines 218-211.

"I was mad. Why do you have to yell at your colleagues on the steps of the Capitol other than to create a scene?" Dingell said afterward.

"It's already edgy. Everybody's mad at each other. And we need to treat each other with respect and civility and listen to each other. Listen to different perspectives."

At first she tried to ignore Greene, Dingell said, but then the Georgian lawmaker continued insulting the Democratic lawmakers and "screaming at the women."

"Disrespectful. Uncivil. And contributes to the tension in the House, which there's too much of," Dingell said.

"I disagree with many people. I don't even agree with all my Democratic colleagues all the time, but I believe in treating each other with respect," she added.

"I don't think that you should go on the steps of the Capitol and scream at someone — especially screaming at all your colleagues. You're doing that for one reason: To get attention, right?"

Within hours, Dingell's campaign sent out a fundraising appeal highlighting her altercation with Greene.

"We know that women from Michigan get the job done, and today, Debbie stood up against a bully heckling her colleagues on the steps of the United States Capitol," the email reads. "Will you stand with Debbie today and chip in to fuel her work and her word?"

Greene, a freshman lawmaker and strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has had hostile run-ins with prominent Democrats this year in the halls of Congress.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., moved her office away from Greene's in January after an altercation about wearing masks. In May, Greene confronted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber, accusing her of backing “terrorists" and antifa.

The Democrat-led House in February voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments over past inflammatory remarks embracing violence against liberals and QAnon-linked conspiracy theories about Sept. 11 and mass school shootings being hoaxes.

Asked about the exchange with Dingell, a spokesman for Greene provided a statement from her:

“God will not withhold his wrath any longer against America if it becomes a federal law to kill babies up until the day of birth," Greene said. "There are no words.”

(Staff writer Riley Beggin contributed.)

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 5:31 PM.