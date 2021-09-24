Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse

A man was fatally shot during a fight at a Virginia warehouse on Thursday and authorities said they’re searching for the suspect, the victim’s coworker.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s deputies and Windsor Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Safco Products and found a man who had been shot. The man, identified as Rakim Breedin, 26, of Como, North Carolina, died on the way to a hospital, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter said.

The shooting happened after a fight between Breedin and another worker, Potter said. The second worker left to get a gun and when they fought again, he shot Breedin, he said.

Officials said they’re charging Preston Thomas, 23, with second-degree murder.

Thomas’ car was seen leaving the scene and later spotted at the Eagle Harbor Apartments in Carrollton with a “warm engine,” Potter said. Police attempted to “make contact” with Thomas for about five hours there and after a search later determined he wasn’t there.