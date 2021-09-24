North Carolina police officer charged in fraud investigation

Detectives with a North Carolina police department have filed charges against one of its officers after an investigation revealed he had submitted work invoices to private businesses for more than what he was owed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that Officer Lawrence Guiler was charged with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Evidence and information gathered during the investigation showed Guiler submitted invoices for payment to private businesses for dollar amounts in excess of what he was due on multiple occasions. The investigation also found multiple dates on which Guiler was paid by business for work he did not perform. The incidents occurred between March and August of 2021, the news release said.

The businesses where Guiler worked identified irregularities in the invoices he turned in. CMPD's Secondary Employment Office and Internal Affairs were told of the concerns and the department began both criminal and internal investigations.

Guiler was arrested on Thursday, and is on unpaid administrative leave, the department said. He has been with the department since July 2013.