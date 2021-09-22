Report: Georgia agency wasted money seized from taxpayers

State inspectors and an investigation have found that a Georgia agency unlawfully held onto millions of dollars in seized funds, spending money on Fitbits, exercise equipment and other items.

A division of the Department of Revenue also spent funds on engraved firearms and stress balls shaped like beer mugs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Tuesday’s report from the Office of the Inspector General confirmed reporting last year by the newspaper and WSB-TV detailing how money seized in tax investigations was spent by the Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations.

Spending by the Department of Revenue’s investigative division was “clearly wasteful” and “gave the appearance of extravagance,” the report found.

The department has since changed its policies and returned money to the state treasury, where it should have gone in the first place, the newspaper reported.

Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden, who took over the department in July, vowed to make more reforms.

“The department is actively moving forward to ensure the findings highlighted in this report are remedied,” Crittenden said Tuesday.

“We are focused on the mission of the Department of Revenue to promote public confidence and compliance while providing excellent customer service," Crittenden added. “We are committed to consistently doing the right thing and serving the taxpayers of Georgia with integrity and accountability.”

The inspector general’s investigation began after it received complaints from a lawyer representing reality show personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley, whose TV show “Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014. Their lawyer, Chris Anulewicz, had filed a complaint against the Office of Special Investigations last year.