Police say man killed in shooting on Kansas City street
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on a Kansas City street, police there said.
The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area several blocks west of the Kansas City Zoo, according to a news release issued by police.
Arriving officers found a man in the front yard of a home who had been shot. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police did not immediately release the man’s name.
