North Carolina Sen. Clark won’t seek reelection next year

North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Ben Clark won't seek reelection next year, saying that serving a decade is “probably enough time” in the legislature.

Clark, who represents all of Hoke County and part of Cumberland County, said he'll finish out his fifth two-year term in the chamber, through the end of the 2022.

Clark told colleagues about his decision on Monday, WRAL-TV reported.

“I’d been thinking along those lines for a little while, so I thought I’d just go ahead and make it official,” Clark told the station.

The upcoming redistricting of legislative districts by the General Assembly also contributed to Clark's decision-making, he said. His district boundaries are likely to get altered before next year's election.

Clark, 61, works for a defense contractor at Fort Bragg.