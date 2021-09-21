Florida House picks conservative to serve as next speaker

The Florida House formally voted to pick its next speaker on Tuesday, a former U.S. Navy commander who outlined his firmly conservative beliefs during his acceptance speech.

Republican Rep. Paul Renner will lead the House after next November's election. His district stretches from just south of St. Augustine to just north of Daytona Beach. The son of a minister, he described his deep faith in God.

He also described his Republican philosophies about keeping taxes low while protecting gun rights and “the right to life” and contrasted them with opposite political views.

“Florida Republicans are the champions for we the people,” he said. “There's is a competing vision. This vision dismisses our ability to pursue freedom and opportunity on our own terms."

The ceremony designating Renner as the next speaker was attended by members of the Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former House speakers and other officials.