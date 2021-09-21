National Politics

Florida House picks conservative to serve as next speaker

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The Florida House formally voted to pick its next speaker on Tuesday, a former U.S. Navy commander who outlined his firmly conservative beliefs during his acceptance speech.

Republican Rep. Paul Renner will lead the House after next November's election. His district stretches from just south of St. Augustine to just north of Daytona Beach. The son of a minister, he described his deep faith in God.

He also described his Republican philosophies about keeping taxes low while protecting gun rights and “the right to life” and contrasted them with opposite political views.

“Florida Republicans are the champions for we the people,” he said. “There's is a competing vision. This vision dismisses our ability to pursue freedom and opportunity on our own terms."

The ceremony designating Renner as the next speaker was attended by members of the Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former House speakers and other officials.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Remains of revered Kansas priest returned to family

September 21, 2021 5:40 PM

Business

Ivey promotes Alabama prison plan ahead of special session

September 21, 2021 5:40 PM

News

Workers at North Carolina health care provider face firings

September 21, 2021 5:36 PM

Business

Legislation proposed by Cori Bush prompts ice cream flavor

September 21, 2021 5:36 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service