Michigan GOP asks federal judge to block unlimited campaign donations to Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans went to federal court late Monday to try to block Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from ignoring traditional limits on the size of campaign donations — a move that has already allowed her to raise extra millions for her expected 2022 reelection campaign.

Whitmer has cited recall attempts against her as the reason for blowing past normal campaign donor limits of $7,150 and taking six-figure contributions from several individual donors. Her campaign has pointed to a 1984 administrative ruling issued by former Michigan Secretary of State Richard Austin, who said that when a candidate is facing a recall, the donation limits do not apply because recall committees can accept unlimited donations from individuals.

Ron Weiser, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, sued Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over the issue in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Weiser argued that by allowing the larger donations, Benson, who is responsible for state election laws, is violating the rights of all Republican donors, including him, who are barred from making similar donations to Whitmer's GOP challengers.

Mark Fisk, a spokesman for the Whitmer campaign, said the lawsuit is without merit.

A conservative group, the Michigan Freedom Fund, earlier filed a complaint with Benson.

"Gretchen Whitmer continues to raise millions of dollars from donations that are well over the state's contribution limits," said Gustavo Portela, a spokesman for the Michigan Republican Party.

"While it's no secret that she thinks she's above the law and rules don't apply to her, our lawsuit will ensure that her crony, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, applies campaign finance rules fairly to all candidates running for governor."

Weiser's suit alleges his First Amendment rights to free speech and his constitutional right to equal protection under the law are violated by the larger donations.

In July, Weiser agreed to pay $200,000 from his personal fortune to resolve a complaint alleging the party paid a Republican candidate to drop out of the race for secretary of state in 2018.

“The lawsuit is totally baseless, ludicrous and frivolous," said Fisk.

Weiser "used sleazy payoffs to push candidates out of running for office," Fisk said. "You should never throw stones in glass houses but Ron Weiser just hurled a huge boulder through his, shattering his credibility and proving the Michigan Republican Party’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Benson and the Department of State, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

"As has been explained previously ... because recall petitioners can raise unlimited funds, so can the governor once a recall is initiated," Wimmer said. "However, those funds must be returned or donated if the recall does not become active.”