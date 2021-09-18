Man accused of trying to defraud North Carolina Medicaid

A Georgia man is accused of conspiring to defraud North Carolina’s Medicaid program of more than $4 million through kickbacks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said in a news release issued Friday that Glenn Pair, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and money laundering.

A charging document says Pair and his co-conspirators paid people to recruit at-risk youths eligible through Medicaid for after-school and youth mentoring programs run by companies he operated. Prosecutors say Pair and the others allegedly conspired with some laboratories to perform drug testing on urine samples from the children and received kickbacks once the labs were reimbursed by the Medicaid program.

Authorities also say Pair and the others allegedly conspired to defraud Medicaid by giving client information used by some laboratories to file more fake reimbursement claims.

The bill of information says the drug-testing laboratories involved in the scheme turned in over $16 million in fraudulent claims, received $4 million in reimbursements and paid more than $1.5 million in kickbacks to Pair and his co-conspirators.

A co-conspirator, Markuetric Stringfellow, was sentenced in February to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered pay more than $5 million in restitution.