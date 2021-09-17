Missouri man sentenced in fatal accident during police chase

A Kansas City, Missouri man, has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while he was fleeing from law enforcement officers in Kansas.

Anthony Jay Dorsey, 31, was sentenced for second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Friday.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 30, 2019, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Dorsey for an expired tag on Interstate 70 near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Dorsey fled and led law enforcement officers on a chase through Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. He began driving east in the westbound lanes and eventually collided with Pena's car.

Pena died at the scene.

Dorsey plead guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 9.

“This death is due to an expired tag," Thompson said in a statement. "The defendant could have simply pulled over, but instead we lost a bright future.”