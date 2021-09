Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t seek reelection in 2022

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced Thursday that he won't seek reelection in 2022, underscoring the precarious political fight he faced after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Gonzalez, a Rocky River Republican first elected to Ohio's 16th Congressional District in 2018, attributed his decision to the "current state of our politics" and a toxic environment within his own party. In an interview with the New York Times, Gonzalez indicated that he didn't want to be part of a GOP that continues to put Trump front and center.

"Given the political realities of the day, I know this news will come as a disappointment to those who have been involved in our efforts," he said in a statement.

Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a move that almost instantly made him a target to the former president and his allies. The Ohio Republican Party voted in May to censure Gonzalez and called on him to resign.

The impeachment vote also attracted a primary challenge from former Trump adviser Max Miller. Trump visited Ohio in June to raise money for Miller and held a rally where he painted Gonzalez as a "grandstanding RINO (Republican in Name Only)."

"He’s not the candidate you want representing the Republican Party," Trump said. "He’s the candidate of Liz Cheney."

Cheney, who also voted to impeach Trump, announced a joint fundraising venture with Gonzalez over the summer. The group formed shortly before the close of the second quarter and therefore has yet to report any fundraising or spending to the Federal Election Commission.

Gonzalez, who turns 37 Saturday, was a wide receiver at Ohio State University and first-round NFL draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts. He won his 2018 primary against a more Trump-aligned candidate.

Gonzalez said his desire to spend more time with family was at the core of his decision not to seek reelection. But in his interview with the New York Times, he maintained that the political environment has become increasingly poisoned and blasted Republicans who continue to placate baseless claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate.

“We’ve learned the wrong lesson as a party, but beyond that, and more importantly, it’s horribly irresponsible and destructive for the country," he told the Times.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 8:55 PM.