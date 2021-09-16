National Politics

B-2 stealth bomber out of service after emergency landing

The Associated Press

KNOB NOSTER, Mo.

The U.S. Air Force is investigating after a B-2 stealth bomber made an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force base earlier this week.

The bomber had an in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission early Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs unit.

The bomber sustained minor damage on the runway after landing at the base near Knob Noster, spokeswoman Jennifer Greene said in a statement.

She said no one was injured and no fire was associated with the landing, KMBC-TV reported.

The cause of the malfunction is still being investigated. No further details were released.

