Missouri House Republicans pick speaker designee

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Republicans on Tuesday named suburban St. Louis Rep. Dean Plocher as their next pick for Missouri House speaker.

The full Missouri House must vote on GOP Speaker Rob Vescovo’s successor during the 2023 session. But Republicans have a sizeable majority, and the GOP’s designee is expected to be officially elected by the full House.

Plocher, of Des Peres, currently serves as the House majority floor leader. That’s considered the No. 2 position in the House because the floor leader is in charge of the schedule.

Plocher will continue serving as majority floor leader leading up to 2023.

Vescovo won’t be able to run again for a legislative seat after 2022 because of term limits.

